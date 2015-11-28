No. 24 Cincinnati 61, George Washington 56

No. 24 Cincinnati used a 5-0 run late in the game to take the lead for good in a 61-56 victory over George Washington in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday.

Guard Patrick Garino hit a 3-pointer that gave George Washington a 53-51 lead with 2:52 to play. Cincinnati forward Octavius Ellis made one of two free throws and Colonials forward Kevin Larson matched that on the ensuing possession.

Bearcat guard Troy Caupain sank a layup, got fouled and made the free throw to put his team ahead one. George Washington missed a 3-pointer and Ellis made a tip-in on the other end to put the Bearcats up by three.

Garino scored inside to pull the Colonials back within a point with 30 seconds left, but George Washington never scored again.

Caupain’s 16 points led the Bearcats and forward Gary Clark came up big on the inside with 11 rebounds.

Garino had 15 points for the Colonials, who suffered their first loss of the season despite going 11-for-22 from 3-point range.

The Colonials led 30-27 at the half.