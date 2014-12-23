Preview: George Washington vs. Colorado

Thanks to some soul-searching with Colorado coach Tad Boyle, Askia Booker appears to be over his slow start. The senior guard will try to help his coach secure his 100th victory at the school Tuesday when the Buffaloes face George Washington in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. After serving as a major contributor to Colorado’s third straight NCAA Tournament team last year, Booker averaged 7.3 points on 25-percent shooting and 1.8 assists over the first four games.

Booker, who admitted after Monday’s 82-68 first-round win over DePaul that his “head wasn’t there the first four games” and had “some stuff going on,” is averaging 20.7 points on 46.1-percent shooting and 4.5 assists since after matching a career high with 27 points and six assists against the Blue Demons. Colorado’s next challenge doesn’t figure to be nearly as easy, however, as the Colonels routed Ohio in first-round action and are only 12 days removed from a 13-point victory over the Blue Demons. “(George Washington) is a good team and will be better than the team we played today in a lot of respects. We have our hands full,” Boyle told reporters.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-3): Boyle also spoke after Monday’s win about how the Colonels are a Pac-12 level basketball in terms of size and length, although he could have simply been referring to 6-10 junior Kevin Larsen, who scored a season-high 19 points and collected a tournament-record tying 15 rebounds against Ohio – also a career high. Larsen was efficient offensively, going 8-of-14 from the field, and dominant defensively, helping George Washington hold the Bobcats to tournament-record lows with 15 points in the second half and a 1-of-3 effort from the foul line. The Colonels also enjoyed significant advantages in points in the paint (46-22) and second-chance points (19-7).

ABOUT COLORADO (7-3): While Boyle called Booker’s game “terrific”, he was less pleased about his team’s ability to get 6-10 forward Josh Scott more touches against the Blue Demons’ zone defense or DePaul’s 40-36 rebounding edge. “We need to do a better job of attacking inside-out against the zone because we are going to see it tomorrow against (George Washington). … I thought coming into the game (rebounding) was an advantage we had and we didn’t do a very good job,” Boyle said. Colorado, which has shot better than 80 percent from the foul line in each of the last two contests, went 31-for-38 from the stripe Monday.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this first meeting between the schools will take on No. 11 Wichita State or Hawaii in Thursday’s championship game.

2. The Colonels have won their seven games by an average of 23.7 points.

3. Booker was 23-of-31 from the free-throw line this season before going 14-for-14 Monday.

PREDICTION: George Washington 78, Colorado 75