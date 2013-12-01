Preview: George Washington vs. Creighton

Creighton looks to bounce back from its first loss when it faces George Washington in Sunday’s third-place game of the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, Calif. The No. 18 Bluejays rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit before falling 86-80 to San Diego State on Friday, while George Washington suffered its first loss at the hands of Marquette 76-60. Creighton’s Doug McDermott, the nation’s top returning scorer, averaged 28.5 points on 52.8 percent shooting in the tournament’s first two games.

Both teams are aiming to be more physical after being outplayed in the paint in the semifinals. George Washington allowed Marquette’s 6-8, 290-pound forward Davante Gardner to collect 20 points and nine rebounds, while Creighton struggled to contain San Diego State’s athletic forwards. Both teams are averaging more than 81 points, but George Washington needs to improve its perimeter shooting after missing 15 of its 19 shots from 3-point range against Marquette.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-1): Colonials coach Mike Lonergan is hoping for a bounce-back effort from forward Kevin Larsen, who was held scoreless in 27 minutes Friday. “He’s just had a bad tournament,” Lonergan said. “We have to get him ready mentally. I’m not sure what’s going on with him, but he’s not playing very well. We need to get more out of that position.” Point guard Patricio Garino scored seven points off the bench after missing Thursday’s game with a finger injury and should see more playing time against the Bluejays.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (5-1): McDermott played 39 minutes against the Aztecs and scored 16 of the Bluejays’ first 19 points before missing his next 11 field goals and finishing with 30 points. Coach Greg McDermott used a short bench against the Aztecs, but junior college transfer Devin Brooks has quickly become a key part of the rotation. The 6-2 guard followed up his 23-point effort against Arizona State on Thursday with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes against the Aztecs.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has made at least one 3-pointer in 651 straight games, dating back to February 1993.

2. George Washington G Maurice Creek is averaging 14.5 points in the tournament, but has missed 13 of his 17 shots from 3-point range.

3. Doug McDermott has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Creighton 87, George Washington 75