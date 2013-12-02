FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creighton 60, George Washington 53
December 2, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED to “Austin Chatman” in notebook.)

George Washington 60, No. 18 Creighton 53: Kevin Larsen scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures and the Colonials upset the Bluejays in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Isaiah Armwood scored 12 points and Kethan Savage and Joe McDonald added 10 apiece for George Washington (6-1), which was facing its second straight Big East opponent after falling 76-60 to Marquette on Friday. The Colonials trailed by three with 2:04 remaining before closing the game with 10 unanswered points.

Ethan Wragge collected 16 points and nine rebounds for Creighton (5-2), which shot a season-low 33.9 percent from the field and lost its second straight. Doug McDermott, who averaged 28.5 points in the tournament’s first two games, was held to seven points on 2-for-12 shooting and missed all five of his attempts from 3-point range.

Wragge hit a 3-pointer to give Creighton its first lead of the game at 44-42 with 6:16 remaining, but Armwood answered with six straight points. The Bluejays were held scoreless after moving ahead 53-50 on Jahenns Manigat’s layup with 2:14 to play.

Grant Gibbs added 12 points for Creighton, which shot 7-of-25 from beyond the arc and committed 13 turnovers. George Washington held the Bluejays to 29.6 percent shooting and took a 32-24 lead into the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton F Devin Brooks set a tournament record by shooting 75 percent (6-for-8) from 3-point range in three games. Arizona State’s James Harden shot 66.7 percent (10-for-15) in 2008. … Austin Chatman had seven points and eight rebounds for the Bluejays, who entered the game averaging 89.3 points. … McDermott was held without a field goal in the second half.

