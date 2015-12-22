Preview: George Washington at DePaul

A streaky DePaul team will have a much tougher time ending its latest three-game losing streak when it hosts George Washington in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Blue Demons had their chances in a 78-70 overtime loss to Northwestern on Saturday, but will have their hands full with the No. 22 Colonials.

DePaul sandwiched a 19-point road loss to Stanford with two home defeats - to Northwestern and by 22 to Arkansas-Little Rock - a stretch that snapped a four-game winning streak. “We lost our sharpness and focus at the end of regulation and in overtime,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao told reporters after the Northwestern loss. GW will test that, as the Atlantic 10 program has been led by Tyler Cavanaugh, who averages a team-high 16.3 points and has made 11-of-17 3-pointers during his last five games. The Colonials capped their non-conference home schedule at 8-0.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (10-1): The Colonials, ranked nationally for the first time in 10 years, have won four straight since losing at No. 20 Cincinnati on Nov. 28. “We still have the same expectation,” senior forward Patricio Garino told reporters of the rankings. “I don’t think it was our goal at the beginning of the season (just) to be ranked. This is something that keeps us motivated, for sure.‘’ Kevin Larsen (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Garino (16 points) played well in their last start, an 87-74 win over St. Peter‘s.

ABOUT DEPAUL (5-6): Offensively, the Blue Demons are led by forward Myke Henry, whose 14.2 points average was boosted by a season-high 24 points against Northwestern. Guard Billy Garrett Jr. (13.5 points) has made just 8 of his last 29 shots and is the only other DePaul player averaging in double figures. The Blue Demons opens their Big East schedule at home against Georgetown on Dec. 30.

TIP-INS

1. The Colonials’ 10-1 start ranks second only to its 1953-54 team, which went 11-0 and 19-1 en route to a 23-3 season.

2. Four DePaul players logged a combined 110 minutes off the bench during the Northwestern loss.

3. GW was an 81-68 winner on Dec. 11, 2014, the team’s only matchup since 1998.

PREDICTION: George Washington 82, DePaul 70