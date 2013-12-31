Preview: George Washington at Kansas State

Two teams with lengthy winning streaks and on the verge of garnering Top 25 recognition face off on Tuesday when George Washington visits Kansas State. The Colonials won their sixth straight game with a 69-58 victory at Hofstra on Saturday, the same day the Wildcats won their seventh consecutive game, 72-41, over Tulane in the Brooklyn Winter Hoops Festival at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It’s the last non-conference tuneup for Kansas State, which opens Big 12 Conference play on Saturday when its hosts No. 6 Oklahoma State.

This is the fourth meeting between the two schools in a series that began in 1940 but the third in the past three seasons. Kansas State holds a 2-1 series advantage and edged the host Colonials, 65-62, last December. The Wildcats also knocked off George Washington, 69-56, at home in 2011.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Networks/MASN2

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-1): The Colonials are off to their best start since 2005-06 when they began 26-1. Guard Maurice Creek, a graduate transfer from Indiana, leads the team in scoring (16.3) and has connected on 33-of-70 3-pointers. Isaiah Armwood, a 6-9 senior forward who began his career at Villanova, is also having a big year, averaging 11.9 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (9-3): The Wildcats rank eighth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 58.1 points per game. The offense is well-balanced with eight different players having scored in double figures at least once. Freshman guard Marcus Foster leads the team in scoring (13.7).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has committed a total of 10 turnovers in its last two games against Tulane (6) and Gonzaga (4).

2. Highly-touted freshman PG recruit Jevon Thomas made his Kansas State debut against Tulane and finished with a team-high four assists, three steals and two points in 19 minutes.

3. George Washington’s 11-1 start ties for the fifth best in school history.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 64, George Washington 57