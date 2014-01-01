(Updated: CHANGES Southwell blocks to three in Para 1)

Kansas State 72, George Washington 55: Shane Southwell scored a career-high 21 points to go along with five assists and three blocks as the host Wildcats won their eighth straight game.

Marcus Foster finished with 15 points and Thomas Gipson added 12 points and eight rebounds for Kansas State (10-3). The Wildcats, who came into the contest ranked eighth nationally in scoring defense (58.1), held the Colonials to 22 points below their season average.

Kethan Savage scored 14 and Maurice Creek added 13 points for George Washington (11-2), which had its six-game win streak snapped. The Colonials, who entered the game ranked 20th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (41.5), connected on only 3-of-15 treys.

George Washington started quickly, sinking seven of its first nine shots en route to a 15-6 lead. But Kansas State then went on a 20-0 run over the next 7 1/2 minutes to take control and led 43-30 at halftime.

Foster scored the first five points after intermission to boost Kansas State’s lead to 48-30, and the Wildcats led by as many as 20 points after a Southwell 3-pointer at the midway point. The Colonials never got any closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: George Washington’s 11-1 start matched the fifth-best in school history. ... Kansas State has now won 35 consecutive home games in December dating back to a 76-66 loss to Rutgers on Dec. 28, 2004. ... The Wildcats open Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma State while George Washington hosts Georgia in its final nonconference contest on Friday.