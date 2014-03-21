Preview: George Washington vs. Memphis

(Updated: ADDS TV)

Despite a disappointing showing in the American Athletic Conference tournament, Memphis drew the East Region’s eight seed and an opening NCAA tournament matchup with ninth-seeded George Washington on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. The Tigers are headed to the Big Dance for the fourth straight season under coach Josh Pastner, who predicted his team to be as high as a six seed prior to the selection announcement. “I think the committee is going to weigh our conference strength very highly,” Pastner said.

Memphis is one of four AAC teams to earn a tournament berth, while the Colonials join Saint Louis, Virginia Commonwealth, Massachusetts and conference tournament champion Saint Joseph’s in the field of 68 from the Atlantic 10. George Washington knocked off Massachusetts in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 tournament before falling to VCU by 19 points in the semifinals. Coach Mike Lonergan acknowleged his team didn’t play well but told reporters that his players are focused on bigger things, saying, “We don’t just want to make the tournament. If there is ever a year that you can advance, hopefully this will be the year.”

TV: 6:55 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (24-8): The Colonials finished behind only Massachusetts and VCU among the conference’s scoring leaders, averaging 73.4 points. George Washington boasts a balanced offensive attack that features four players among the Atlantic 10’s top 30 scorers. Maurice Creek’s 14.3 points per game are a team best while Isaiah Armwood contributes 12.5 points to go with a team-high 8.5 rebounds that ranked third in the conference.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (23-9): After three straight Conference USA tournament championships, the Tigers hit the NCAA tournament with far less momentum than they’ve grown accustomed. Memphis has lost three of its last five games overall and has yielded an average of 82 points in its last three losses. The Tigers’ 53 points against Connecticut last time out matched their lowest output of the season and leading scorer Joe Jackson was held to 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Memphis is 33-25 in the NCAA tournament with three Final Four appearances, six Elite Eights and 11 Sweet 16s to its credit.

2. George Washington returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since capturing an automatic bid by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament in 2007.

3. Creek’s 78 3-pointers marked the second-highest single-season total in program history.

PREDICTION: Memphis 72, George Washington 69