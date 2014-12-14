Preview: George Washington at Penn State

Penn State looks to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hosts George Washington on Sunday. The Nittany Lions have won nine of their first 10 games to match their best start since the 2000-01 season and are coming off a hard-fought 64-62 victory over in-state rival Duquesne. “I think these close games are helping us be more comfortable in uncomfortable situations,” freshman guard Shep Garner told reporters. “We don’t panic. We just tough it out and find ways to win.”

Penn State’s seven-game winning streak is its longest since 2007-08, with five of those victories coming by four points or less. George Washington has reeled off three consecutive wins - including an 81-68 victory over DePaul on Thursday - and hopes to beat its second Big Ten opponent after downing Rutgers 70-53 on Nov. 16. “I‘m happy for our guys,” coach Mike Lonergan told reporters. “Now we have to get ready for Penn State, which will be a tough road game.”

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (6-2): Patricio Garino - who is averaging 21 points and 3.3 steals in his last three outings - scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with five steals in the win over the Blue Demons. Kevin Larsen tallied a season-high 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds against DePaul. Joe McDonald leads the Colonials in assists (4.8) and has dished out five or more helpers in three of his last five games, including a season-high eight against Charlotte on Dec. 7.

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-1): Geno Thorpe came off the bench to pour in a career-high 19 points as the Nittany Lions’ reserves scored 35 points in the win over the Dukes. Newbill - who ranks eighth nationally in scoring (22.1) - was limited to 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting in the win over Duquesne. Newbill has recorded four 20-point games and one 30-point effort and is tied for 13th on the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring list with 1,329 points.

TIP-INS

1. Penn State and George Washington are former Atlantic 10 rivals with the Nittany Lions leading the series 18-11.

2. Penn State is 7-0 in games decided by three points or less dating back to last season.

3. Garino is 18-of-23 from the floor in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Penn State 75, George Washington 70