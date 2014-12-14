FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penn State 64, George Washington 51
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 14, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Penn State 64, George Washington 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Penn State 64, George Washington 51: D.J. Newbill scored 20 points as the host Nittany Lions downed the Colonials to earn their eighth straight victory.

Brandon Taylor added 17 points and eight rebounds for Penn State (10-1), which made all nine of its attempts from the free-throw line. Shep Garner tallied 10 points while Jordan Dickerson recorded a career-high six blocked shots for the Nittany Lions, who overcame 7-of-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Kevin Larsen recorded 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for George Washington (6-3), which was limited to 34 percent shooting from the field. Patricio Garino collected 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Colonials, who went 0-of-8 from 3-point range and 15-of-23 from the foul line.

George Washington led by as much as seven in the first half before Newbill sparked a 10-0 surge to put Penn State in front 34-26. Newbill led all scorers with 12 points in the opening stanza as the Nittany Lions took a six-point advantage into intermission despite shooting 34.3 percent from the floor.

Larsen’s dunk cut the deficit to 42-39 before Taylor scored eight points during a 10-2 run to give Penn State its biggest lead of the game at the time at 52-41. The Nittany Lions never let their lead slip below double digits en route to their 12 straight non-conference victory at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State has won eight of the last 10 matchups with George Washington. … Nittany Lions F Ross Travis secured a team-high 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass … Garino finished 5-of-12 from the floor after going 18-of-23 in his previous two games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.