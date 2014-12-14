Penn State 64, George Washington 51: D.J. Newbill scored 20 points as the host Nittany Lions downed the Colonials to earn their eighth straight victory.

Brandon Taylor added 17 points and eight rebounds for Penn State (10-1), which made all nine of its attempts from the free-throw line. Shep Garner tallied 10 points while Jordan Dickerson recorded a career-high six blocked shots for the Nittany Lions, who overcame 7-of-24 shooting from 3-point range.

Kevin Larsen recorded 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for George Washington (6-3), which was limited to 34 percent shooting from the field. Patricio Garino collected 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Colonials, who went 0-of-8 from 3-point range and 15-of-23 from the foul line.

George Washington led by as much as seven in the first half before Newbill sparked a 10-0 surge to put Penn State in front 34-26. Newbill led all scorers with 12 points in the opening stanza as the Nittany Lions took a six-point advantage into intermission despite shooting 34.3 percent from the floor.

Larsen’s dunk cut the deficit to 42-39 before Taylor scored eight points during a 10-2 run to give Penn State its biggest lead of the game at the time at 52-41. The Nittany Lions never let their lead slip below double digits en route to their 12 straight non-conference victory at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State has won eight of the last 10 matchups with George Washington. … Nittany Lions F Ross Travis secured a team-high 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass … Garino finished 5-of-12 from the floor after going 18-of-23 in his previous two games.