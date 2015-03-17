Preview: George Washington at Pittsburgh

George Washington rode hot late-season shooting to its second consecutive 20-victory season, and the Colonials hope to continue their good work from 3-point range in their NIT opener Tuesday at Pittsburgh. Sparked by the junior duo of Patricio Garino and Kevin Larsen, the Colonials have won four of their past six while hitting 48.6 percent of their 3-point attempts. The Panthers hope for a turnaround as the postseason begins, carrying a four-game losing streak into Tuesday.

One bright spot for the Panthers is the play of sophomore guard Michael Young, who has averaged 17.4 points in his past five games with a trio of 22-point performances. The recent skid follows a stretch in which Pittsburgh won six of eight games, including upset victories over Notre Dame and North Carolina. The Colonials lost six of seven before posting four victories by 16 or more points in the past three weeks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (21-12): Garino averages a team-best 12.4 points per game and is 10 points shy of 1,000 for his career, and his next steal will move him into fifth place in program history with 165. Larsen – who is third on the squad at 10.7 points – needs 22 points to reach 1,000 and finished ninth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds (7.4). The Colonials were the only team in the Atlantic 10 to hold opponents to under 40 percent shooting for the season (39.9 percent).

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (19-14): Sophomore forward Jamel Artis has reached double figures in scoring in 17 consecutive games and paces the Panthers at 13.8 points per contest. Guard James Robinson is one of the top ballhandlers in the country, ranking 11th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio while averaging 5.1 assists (third in the ACC). Pittsburgh finished last in the ACC in defending 3-pointers (35.6 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 17-9 as it meets the Colonials for the first time since 1982, and both were former members of the Eastern 8 Conference (now the Atlantic 10) from 1978-82.

2. The Colonials and Panthers each played Duquesne, St. Bonaventure and Virginia this season -- George Washington finished 3-2 against the trio, winning twice against Duquesne and beating St. Bonaventure once, while Pittsburgh went 2-1 with wins over Duquesne and St. Bonaventure.

3. Tuesday’s winner faces the Bucknell-Temple winner in the second round.

PREDICTION: George Washington 71, Pittsburgh 64