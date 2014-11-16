Preview: George Washington at Rutgers

From the scandal that marked the end of the Mike Rice era to playing in its third different conference in three years, Rutgers has become all too accustomed with adversity. As one of two new members of the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights look to start their season off on the right foot on Sunday when they host George Washington. Eddie Jordan was hired in 2013 to help his alma mater move past the national media firestorm created by Rice, who was fired for player abuse the previous season.

Jordan ushered Rutgers’ transition from the Big East to the American Athletic Conference last year and will oversee a similar transition into the new 14-team Big Ten, which will also welcome Maryland into the fold. The Colonials qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 11th time and amassed the second-most wins in program history (24) a season ago before bowing out to Memphis in the second round of the Big Dance. George Washington began its 101st season in impressive fashion on Friday, routing Grambling State 92-40 for its largest margin of victory since a 52-point drubbing of Duquesne in January 1999.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-0): The Colonials, who were picked to finish second in the Atlantic 10, physically manhandled the Tigers in their season opener, outrebounding Grambling State 49-24 while also enjoying a 27-10 edge in second-chance points and 50-18 margin in points in the paint. George Washington figures to rely heavily on four juniors (forward Kevin Larsen as well as guards Patricio Garino, Kethan Savage and Joe McDonald) that accounted for 44.5 points a season ago. The quartet each shot at least 50 percent from the field and totaled 56 points on Friday even though none of them played more than 26 minutes.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2013-14: 12-21): The Scarlet Knights return three starters from a team that finished seventh in the AAC, including their top two scorers from a season ago in Myles Mack (14.9) and Kadeem Jack (14.1). Mack knocked down a career high-tying five 3-pointers and exploded for a season-high 26 points in the Colonials’ 93-87 victory over Rutgers last December. Sophomore forward Junior Etou (5.3 points, 4.6 rebounds) – the other returning starter – will be asked to contribute more to a front line that lost second-leading rebounder Wally Judge and third-leading scorer J.J. Moore to graduation.

TIP-INS

1. Jordan and George Washington coach Mike Lonergan both attended Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C.

2. Rutgers opens the season with four straight at home, beginning a stretch in which it will play seven times over a 16-day span.

3. The Colonials, who play three of their next four on the road, travel to No. 8 Virginia on Friday.

PREDICTION: George Washington 84, Rutgers 75