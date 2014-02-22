Preview: George Washington at Saint Louis

After needing overtime Wednesday to extend its school record winning streak, No. 10 Saint Louis looks to make it 19 straight when it hosts George Washington on Saturday. The Billikens’ run has tempted fate several times in February, with two overtime decisions over George Mason and four of its last five wins decided by six points or fewer. “It’s hard to win one,” coach Jim Crews told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s hard to beat someone twice.”

George Washington snapped a two-game losing streak with a 73-65 victory at Richmond last time out, moving the Colonials to 8-4 in Atlantic 10 play and into strong second-place contention. “Every game is important now this time of the year,” coach Mike Lonergan told the Washington Post. “That was definitely a much needed win for us.” Maurice Creek, a regular starter, gave George Washington a lift with a game-high 16 points in a reserve role, designed to spark the Colonials’ slumping bench.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (20-6, 8-5 Atlantic 10): The Colonials are aware that bringing a collective mental toughness to each game down the stretch is going to be key. Point guard Joe McDonald scored the decisive layup against Richmond and after struggling through a 3-of-11 shooting performance, his coach’s message of believing in himself made all the difference. “(Coach Lonergan) wanted the guards to be a little more aggressive,” McDonald told reporters. “(My) shots weren’t really falling (but) I just had to stay confident.”

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (24-2, 11-0): All five starters reached double figures for the Billikens in Wednesday’s 89-85 victory and guard Jordair Jett shook off a shaky first half to finish with a team-high 25 points and eight assists. Jett had one point at halftime but exploded for 24 after the break to pace the Saint Louis’ offense. Dwayne Evans is the Billikens’ leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points, while Jett adds 13.7 points to go with a team-leading five assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Billikens rely on a staunch defense that leads the Atlantic 10, allowing 59.9 points per game.

2. George Washington is 5-5 all-time against Saint Louis, with the Billikens winning two straight in the series and four of the last six.

3. Saint Louis is in the top 10 for the first time since 1964.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 71, George Washington 62