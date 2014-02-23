(Updated: CORRECTS George Washington A-10 record in graph 3 CORRECTS spelling of “Garino” in graph 3 CORRECTS 9:59 to 9:16 in graph 4)

No. 10 Saint Louis 66, George Washington 59: Jordair Jett scored 16 points to lead the way as the host Billikens turned away the Colonials to extend their school record winning streak to 19 straight games.

Rob Loe added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Saint Louis (25-2, 12-0 Atlantic 10). Grandy Glaze notched 10 points and seven rebounds and Jake Barnett also grabbed seven boards to go with four points for the Billikens, who won despite an inability to strike from long range, knocking down just 3-of-16 from behind the arc.

Joe McDonald’s 21 points led the offense for George Washington (20-7, 8-5), which has lost three of its last four games. Kevin Larsen added 14 points and 11 rebounds, Patricio Garino contributed 11 points and Isaiah Armwood pulled down 11 rebounds and scored six points for the Colonials, who fell despite a 42-36 edge on the glass.

George Washington used an 18-5 second half run, capped by a jumper from Creek, to pull even at 50 with 9:16 to play. Saint Louis countered with Loe’s jumper to regain the lead and spark an 8-0 run before the Colonials recovered to pull within 62-59 in the final 90 seconds, but Austin McBroom and Mike McCall Jr. locked down the win from the free throw line.

George Washington kept it close early, trailing only 16-14 near the midway point of the opening half before going nearly 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal as Saint Louis doubled them up with an 18-9 run for a comfortable lead. After a pair of free throws from Larsen pulled George Washington to within 35-27, a jumper from Jett and a dunk from Low at the buzzer sent the Billikens into the locker room with a 39-27 lead at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Saint Louis held true to its Atlantic 10-leading defense, which came in allowing opponents an average of 59.9 points per game. ... The Colonials fell to 5-6 all-time against the Billikens and have lost three straight in the series. ... Saint Louis leading scorer F Dwayne Evans (14.7 points), was held to four points on 2-of-3 shooting.