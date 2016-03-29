Preview: George Washington vs. San Diego State

After opening the NIT with three impressive home wins, No. 2 seed San Diego State heads across the country Tuesday to face fourth-seeded George Washington in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Aztecs rolled past IPFW, Washington and Georgia Tech by a combined 55 points and will need another balanced effort to get past the Colonials, who averaged 83.7 points in wins over Hofstra, Monmouth and Florida.

Forward Winston Shepard is averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past seven games for the Aztecs, who held Georgia Tech to 33.3 percent shooting in the second half of last Wednesday’s 72-56 win. “It’s a team that probably is playing in the wrong tournament,” former Yellow Jackets coach Brian Gregory told reporters. “To be honest with you, they deserved to be playing in the NCAA Tournament. Their numbers show it, their record shows it.” The Aztecs figure to be tested by George Washington, which defeated Virginia early in the season but fell to St. Joseph’s in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The key matchup Tuesday will be in the frontcourt, where the Colonials’ tandem of Tyler Cavanaugh and Kevin Larsen needs another productive outing against the Aztecs’ athletic trio of Shepard, Skylar Spencer and Malik Pope.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (26-10): Cavanaugh made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points while combining with Larsen to limit Florida big man Dorian Finney-Smith to nine points in last Wednesday’s 82-77 win over the Gators. Cavanaugh is averaging 21.7 points in the NIT on 54.1 percent shooting along with 9.3 rebounds to pace the Colonials, who can tie the 2005-06 team for the most wins in school history with a victory over San Diego State. Forward Patricio Garino is shooting 43.3 percent from 3-point range but faces an Aztecs team that ranks among the nation’s best in defending beyond the arc.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (28-9): The Aztecs hold opponents to a 60.5 scoring average and turned in another strong performance against Georgia Tech as 6-foot-5 guard Dakarai Allen helped limit star Adam Smith to six points. “He’s a great defender,” Smith told reporters. “He’s long, athletic. Most of the shots I took, he was there and it was contested. But it was a team effort. Once we got past one guy, they had another defender there.” Pope is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in his last eight games for the Aztecs, who have allowed 70 or fewer points in 12 of their last 13 contests.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either Valparaiso or Brigham Young in the NIT championship game on Thursday.

2. The Aztecs are 26-1 when scoring at least 67 points.

3. George Washington is 71-11 under fifth-year coach Mike Lonergan when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 74, George Washington 69