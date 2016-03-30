George Washington 65, San Diego State 46

NEW YORK -- George Washington claimed a wire-to-wire 65-46 win over San Diego State on Tuesday in the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

The Colonials (27-10) will face Valparaiso in the final on Thursday.

Tyler Cavanaugh paced George Washington with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Dakarai Allen led San Diego State (28-10) with 13 points. The Aztecs shot just 28.8 percent from the floor and made only three of 22 shots from 3-point range.

George Washington hit 42.6 percent of their field-goal attempts, including seven of 19 from 3-point range.

San Diego State never got closer than 55-41 in the second half while consistently trailing by between 15 and 18 points. The game was tied for just 1:08 of the first half.

The Aztecs connected on only two of their final 13 shots.

The Colonials outscored the Aztecs 13-6 to open the second half and take a commanding 48-28 lead with 14:30 left.

San Diego State trailed for nearly the entire first half but got as close as 19-16 before George Washington ended the half on a 16-4 run to boost its lead to 35-20. Cavanaugh had nine points in the spurt.

The Aztecs missed their last six shots of the half from the field and were just 6-for-25 (24 percent) in the opening 20 minutes.

The Colonials led 17-8 midway through the first half after Yuta Watanabe sank a 3-pointer.

San Diego State missed its first six shots of the game but only trailed 4-0 after four minutes.

NOTES: In the first three games of the NIT, San Diego State defeated its opponents by an average of 18 points. ... This was the first meeting between the schools. ... George Washington features six 1,000-point career scorers on its roster. ... San Diego State’s 11th straight appearance in the postseason is tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the country.