Preview: George Washington at Seton Hall

After capturing its first in-season tournament championship since 2007, undefeated Seton Hall looks to stay hot when it hosts George Washington on Saturday. The Pirates got past Illinois State to bring home the Ezybonds Global Payments U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam championship on Monday, moving to 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Sterling Gibbs, who was named MVP of the tournament, starred in the title game with a career-high 40 points.

The Colonials have been taking advantage of their scoring depth thus far this season as seven players are averaging at least 6.8 points. Last time out, George Washington had five players score at least 10 points in a 91-66 drubbing of Longwood. Forward John Kopriva is coming off a career-best 19-point performance while guard Joe McDonald leads the team and ranks among the Atlantic 10 Conference’s best in both rebounds (7.8) and assists (4.8).

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (3-1): The Colonials have three players averaging double figures in scoring in Kethan Savage (13.5 points), Patricio Garino (12) and Kevin Larsen (10). George Washington’s defense has been stifling so far this season, limiting opponents to a conference-best 54.5 points per game to rank among the nation’s top 20. The win over Longwood was the Colonials’ 17th in their last 18 home games.

ABOUT SETON HALL (4-0): Gibbs averaged 23.7 points during his MVP run at the Paradise Jam tournament, and his overall average of 22 leads the Pirates and ranks ninth in the nation. The junior is shooting 63.2 percent from 3-point range, tops among all Big East players with at least 10 3-pointers on the season, to pace a Pirates’ attack that leads the conference at 46.7 percent. Freshman forward Angel Delgado has made an impact on the boards, grabbing a team-leading 9.8 rebounds to rank fourth in the conference.

TIP-INS:

1. Seton Hall is 3-1 all-time against George Washington, but the teams have not faced each other since a 1999 matchup that resulted in the Colonials’ only win in the series.

2. McDonald is the lone Atlantic 10 player currently ranking in the conference’s top 10 in both assists and rebounds.

3. Gibbs’ 40-point effort on Monday was the highest output by a Seton Hall player since G Jeremy Hazell scored 41 against West Virginia in December 2009.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 77, George Washington 70