Seton Hall 58, George Washington 54: Isaiah Whitehead scored 15 points and Brandon Mobley added 12 to help the host Pirates edge past the Colonials.

Angel Delgado notched a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (5-0), which overcame shooting 39.6 percent from the field. Sterling Gibbs added 11 points for the Pirates, who were coming off of a win in the championship game of the Ezybonds Global Payments U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament.

Kethan Savage scored 19 points to lead the offense for George Washington (3-2), which has lost two of its last three after a 2-0 start. Patricio Garino added 10 points for the Colonials, who shot 40.4 percent and made just 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

George Washington took a 13-9 advantage just ahead of the midway point of the first half on a Savage jumper before Seton Hall used a 16-6 run, capped by a dunk from Delgado to open up a 25-19 edge with 3:15 to go before halftime. Savage was able to convert a layup and a pair of free throws while the Colonials defense kept the Pirates off the board for the remainder of the period, as the teams hit the break with Seton Hall leading 25-23.

In a tight second half, a tip-in from Desi Rodriguez gave Seton Hall a 54-52 lead with 1:47 to play and after Kevin Larsen split a pair of free throws to pull George Washington within 54-53, Rodriguez split a pair of his own to push the lead to 55-53. Gibbs was called for a charge with a chance to ice the game for the Pirates but Savage was whistled for traveling on the ensuing possession and Seton Hall secured the win from the free throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall moved to 4-1 all-time against George Washington in the first meeting between the two teams since 1999. ... The Colonials defense came into the game limiting opponents to an Atlantic 10 Conference-best 54.5 points per game. ... Gibbs’ 11-point effort came on a 2-of-6 shooting performance from the field, one game after a career high 40 points against Illinois State.