FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
George Washington 73, South Florida 67
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 20, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

George Washington 73, South Florida 67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Patricio Garino scored 18 points and George Washington won its third game during the opening week of the season, topping South Florida 73-67 on Thursday night in Tampa, Fla.

The Colonials, who knocked off No. 6 Virginia early in the week, moved to 3-0.

Garino, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, has scored at least 17 points in each win. He was 6-of-12 from the field against South Florida.

George Washington also got 16 points off the bench from sophomore guard Paul Jorgensen. Senior guard Joe McDonald added a game-high 13 rebounds and nine points and junior forward Tyler Cavanaugh chipped in with 10 points.

South Florida lost its third home game to fall to 0-3 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Bulls started 3-0 each of the last two seasons.

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray led the Bulls with 17 points off the bench but was just 6-of-19 from the field. Sophomore guard Roddy Peters added 12 points and junior forward Chris Perry had 11.

South Florida shot just 35.4 percent from the floor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.