George Washington 73, South Florida 67

Patricio Garino scored 18 points and George Washington won its third game during the opening week of the season, topping South Florida 73-67 on Thursday night in Tampa, Fla.

The Colonials, who knocked off No. 6 Virginia early in the week, moved to 3-0.

Garino, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, has scored at least 17 points in each win. He was 6-of-12 from the field against South Florida.

George Washington also got 16 points off the bench from sophomore guard Paul Jorgensen. Senior guard Joe McDonald added a game-high 13 rebounds and nine points and junior forward Tyler Cavanaugh chipped in with 10 points.

South Florida lost its third home game to fall to 0-3 for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Bulls started 3-0 each of the last two seasons.

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray led the Bulls with 17 points off the bench but was just 6-of-19 from the field. Sophomore guard Roddy Peters added 12 points and junior forward Chris Perry had 11.

South Florida shot just 35.4 percent from the floor.