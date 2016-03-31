Preview: George Washington at Valparaiso

One team is going to emerge with the first NIT championship in school history on Thursday when top-seeded Valparaiso faces fourth-seeded George Washington in the title contest at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Crusaders have set a school record with 30 victories while the Colonials have matched the school mark with 27 wins.

Valparaiso coach Bryce Drew said his squad has moved past the NCAA Tournament snub and it has appeared that way with three consecutive double-digit NIT wins prior to Tuesday’s 72-70 victory over Brigham Young in the semifinals. “It’s a huge step for our program,” Drew said at Wednesday’s press conference. “To be able to play this deep into March, only a few teams left in the country, getting the exposure on ESPN, and getting to play in Madison Square Garden, I think our fan base and our university and our alumni and everyone is just really excited about what’s happened the last few weeks.” George Washington was a longer shot per making the NCAA field but coach Mike Lonergan has refocused his squad and the Colonials routed San Diego State 65-46 in the semifinals. “Obviously, we would have rather made the NCAA Tournament but this really adds to the legacy of our seniors and that’s what I really feel good about,” Lonergan said Wednesday. “Getting to New York was probably what we really needed to do, for me, to have a good summer.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (27-10): Junior forward Tyler Cavanaugh has been superb during the Colonials’ NIT run and is averaging 21.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in the four games while making 10-of-20 3-point attempts. “He’s been incredible,” Longeran told reporters. “He’s scored double figures every game this year and then I didn’t realize it, I think he’s averaging over 20 points a game now in the NIT, so he’s really stepped it up.” Cavanaugh averages a team-best 16.9 points while senior guard Patricio Garino (14.1) and senior forward Kevin Larsen (12.1 points, team-leading 8.4 rebounds) also are averaging in double digits.

ABOUT VALPARAISO (30-6): The Crusaders also feature a red-hot player in junior forward Alec Peters, who is averaging 22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in the NIT and his 15-point outing against BYU snapped a streak of seven consecutive 20-point outings. But Peters (18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) wasn’t the hero in the semifinal contest as guard David Skara (6.7) knocked down the tiebreaking 3-pointer, blocked a last-second 3-point attempt by BYU guard Chase Fischer and scored a season-best 15 points. “I think he plays with a lot of confidence,” Drew said of Skara. “He plays within himself and he hasn’t gotten rattled out there, even though he’s only a sophomore.”

TIP-INS

1. George Washington’s four NIT victories are by an average of 10.5 points; Valparaiso’s average margin of victory is 10.3.

2. Crusaders senior C Vashil Fernandez leads the nation with 114 blocked shots and holds the school record of 284.

3. The Colonials committed only six turnovers against San Diego State and average 11.3 miscues per game.

PREDICTION: Valparaiso 72, George Washington 66