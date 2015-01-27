Preview: George Washington at VCU

Two of the elite teams in the Atlantic 10Conference square off Tuesday night as No. 15 VCU hosts GeorgeWashington. The Rams bring an 11-game win streak into the contest courtesy of TreveonGraham’s final-second layup Friday which gave VCU a 63-61 victory at Saint Louis.The Colonials, meanwhile, have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 games after a 74-59 home victory over Duquesne on Saturday.

VCU coach Shaka Smart obviously likes where his team is at,but is still looking for continued development inside the locker room. “(Leadership)has improved since the beginning of the season, but we have some growth thatneeds to occur there,” Smart told the Richmond Times-Dispatch over the weekend.“It comes down to the older guys on the team, not just the seniors, but guyswho have been around truly talking ownership of the team, understanding that itis their team.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (16-4, 6-1 Atlantic 10): TheColonials’ only loss since Dec. 14 was a 63-50 setback at LaSalle on Jan. 10.George Washington has gotten it done with rebounding (first in the conferencewith a plus-5.5 margin) and defense (third in the Atlantic 10 with 59.3 pointsallowed per game). Patricio Garino leads the team with 13.6 points per game,while Kethan Savage (12.0) and Kevin Larsen (11.0) also own double-digitscoring averages and the latter leading the team in rebounding at 7.3 per game.

ABOUT VCU (16-3, 6-0): The Rams’ win streak trails only the 2012-13 team’s 13-game run during Smart’s sixseasons with the program. Graham is pacing the team and ranks third in theconference at 17.3 points per game and is also leading the Rams in reboundingwith 6.8 per outing. Melvin Johnson is contributing 13.4 points while BrianteWeber is averaging 8.1 points and a Division I-leading 3.9 steals for VCU,which overall ranks third nationally in steals per game (10.4) and turnovermargin (7.1).

TIP-INS

1. VCU leads the series 6-1 after winning two ofthree meetings last season, including a 74-55 triumph in the Atlantic 10Tournament semifinals.

2. Weber’s 366 career steals rank third in NCAAhistory and are 19 behind record-holder John Linehan, who played for Providencefrom 1998-02.

3. The Atlantic 10’s top three teams – VCU,George Washington and Dayton (16-3, 6-1) – are a combined 38-2 sincemid-December.

PREDICTION: VCU 69, George Washington 66