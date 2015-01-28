Larrier, VCU cruise past George Washington

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leading up to the game against Virginia Commonwealth, George Washington coach Mike Lonergan discussed Rams guard Briante Weber giving him nightmares because of his penchant for changing games with his defensive ability.

However, on Tuesday night, it was VCU freshman forward Terry Larrier who completely changed the game and rescued the Rams from early shooting struggles.

Larrier scored a team-high 15 points to help 14th-ranked Virginia Commonwealth defeat George Washington 72-48 and remain undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

It was a tightly played contest between the top two teams in the conference’s preseason polls before a dominating 16-2 run made all the difference.

Forward Treveon Graham connected on two free throws for VCU (17-3, 7-0 Atlantic 10) at the 17:56 mark of the second half, and that was followed by guard Justin Tillman’s baseline jumper. Then, Weber nailed an elbow jumper, swinging his arms in celebration before the crowd joined in following a monstrous two-handed slam dunk from forward Mo Alie-Cox that gave the Rams a 45-29 lead over the Colonials (16-5, 6-2).

“One thing we really focused on this week was rotations,” Alie-Cox said after a 10-point performance on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. “They always want to get it back to the middle. ... I just anticipated it and dunked it.”

The dominating second half in which the Rams connected on 48.6 percent of their shots was in stark contrast to their poor shooting effort in the first half.

Overall, VCU used its quickness to get to the line, forced 16 turnovers, and scored 40 points in the paint to pull away from George Washington. The adjustment by VCU begged for the Colonials to close the paint and employ their vaunted 1-3-1 zone defense, but they never did.

“They do a good job against it,” Lonergan said of VCU’s offense against the zone. “They screened the top and got a wide-open three on the first time ... and in man-to-man, they were just driving right by us. Nothing really was working today for us, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Colonials could muster nothing of note on the offensive side over the game’s final 20 minutes. Aside from guard Kethan Savage’s 18 points, 12 in the second half, the Colonials shot just 5-for-26 (19.2 percent) from the field after halftime.

VCU guards JeQuan Lewis and Weber combined for five steals and halted any penetration into the lanes by the Colonials, leaving George Washington’s high-scoring offense struggling for points on a frigid night from the perimeter.

“I think it’s the best one we’ve had in awhile,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said after his team’s 12th consecutive win. “It was a completely different energy than we had in our last game against Saint Louis. Our guys did a good job of bringing enthusiasm to the defensive end.”

The Rams would not have been in position to take control if it weren’t for their freshman big man. In the first half, with his team struggling to score, Larrier who answered every run George Washington put together.

The Colonials took control early, as guard Patricio Garino scored six of their first nine points en route to a 9-5 lead, but Rams scored the next seven points, including a wing 3-pointer from Larrier that gave them a 12-9 advantage.

Larrier, a Bronx native, scored six of the Rams’ final 10 points of the half, helping his teammates take a 29-21 lead into the locker room. VCU held George Washington to one field goal over its last seven attempts before the break.

“Larrier killed us,” Lonergan said. “Their depth really hurts us.”

The Rams shot just 33.3 percent from the field in the first half, but as they had in 28 of their previous 29 home games, they found a way to pull ahead. VCU forced eight first half turnovers from George Washington and limited the Colonials to 34.6 percent shooting from the floor, livening the Siegel Center crowd and taking much of the momentum.

For the game, the Colonials shot 26.9 percent, while the Rams shot 41.9 percent.

VCU earned its 29th win in its past 30 home games, with another home date coming up Saturday against cross-town rival Richmond.

George Washington travels to Rhode Island for a Saturday afternoon game.

NOTES: VCU entered the game trailing for just 53:18 of the 450 minutes played during their winning streak. ... George Washington and VCU were picked to finish second and first, respectively, in the A-10 preseason polls. ... Entering play Tuesday, George Washington was one of just 14 Division I teams that had not allowed more than 75 points in a game this season.