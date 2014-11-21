Preview: George Washington at Virginia

A week into the season, give credit to No. 9 Virginia for doing what Top Ten teams need to do early on by setting rotations, getting all players quality minutes and finishing off inferior opponents. The Cavaliers have done that and more, and as this season of high expectations takes a turn toward more difficult roads, coach Tony Bennett has to like what he sees. George Washington, off to an impressive start in its own right and easily the most difficult of the Cavaliers’ first four foes, has an opportunity to slow down that symmetry when it meets Virginia on Friday night in an ACC-Atlantic 10 matchup.

The Cavaliers have defeated their first three opponents by an average of 25.3 points. The balanced offense, from a team that has won eight of the last nine games dating back to last season, has been sharp as expected, but where Bennett’s crew has truly excelled has been on the defensive side of the floor. Granted, James Madison, Norfolk State and South Carolina State isn’t a high-octane offensive sample size, but Virginia is allowing an average of 48.3 points and can test that efficiency versus a Colonials team that is averaging 81 points and is coming off a 24-9 season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-0): There’s not much the Colonials would take back from last season except the way it finished. George Washington lost to Virginia Commonwealth 74-55 in the A-10 semis, then stumbled against Memphis 71-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. That’s clearly inspired coach Mike Lonergan’s crew, which features four players -- Patricio Garino (15.5), Kethan Savage (15), Joe McDonald (11.5), and Kevin Larsen (11) -- averaging double digits in scoring to go along with strong rebounding.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-0): Justin Anderson, a junior guard who is shooting 63 percent from 3-point range, is thriving as the heart and soul of Bennett’s crew. Averaging 15.3 points, five rebounds, and 2.3 assists, it’s clear that as he goes, so go the Cavaliers, at least in the early going. Malcolm Brogdon and Anthony Gill are also off to hot starts, averaging 12.3 and 11.7 points, respectively, while combining for five total blocks in Bennett’s relentless defensive schemes.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won 13 consecutive games at home, and six straight against the Colonials.

2. The two teams last met 10 years ago in postseason play, when the Cavaliers bounced the Colonials from the first round of the NIT, 79-66.

3. Bennett is 109-60 in six seasons with the Cavaliers, and Lonergan is 49-27 in four seasons at George Washington.

PREDICTION: Virginia 73, George Washington 63.