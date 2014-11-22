No. 9 Virginia 59, George Washington 42: Justin Anderson led the way with 18 points and the Cavaliers turned up the defense in the second half to push past the visiting Colonials.

Malcolm Brogdon added 15 points and Darion Atkins hauled in 11 rebounds to go along with eight points for Virginia (4-0), which has won all four of its games by double figures. Anderson added eight rebounds as Virginia built up a 41-28 advantage on the glass.

Kethan Savage scored 13 points to lead George Washington (2-1), which was held to 32.7 percent from the field. Yuta Watanabe chipped in 10 points off the bench for the Colonials.

George Washington took a 26-22 lead into the half but Virginia turned up the defense after the break. The Colonials managed one field goal in the first seven minutes after the break as the Cavaliers began the period with a 14-2 run to grab the lead.

Watanabe’s 3-pointer brought George Washington back within 36-34, but Virginia responded with a 17-3 burst to take control for good. The lead swelled to 16 points with just over three minutes left before the Cavaliers coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Colonials entered the game averaging 81 points in two wins but were held to just 16 in the second half by the Cavaliers. … Virginia is limiting opponents to an average of 46.8 points. … The Cavaliers struggled to 1-of-9 from 3-point range while George Washington went 4-of-18 from beyond the arc.