Preview: George Washington vs. Wichita State

Close calls are nothing new to No. 11 Wichita State, which hopes to avoid another thriller Thursday when it meets George Washington in the Diamond Head Classic title game in Honolulu. Three of the Shockers’ seven December games have been decided by a point, including Tuesday’s 80-79 overtime semifinal win over Hawaii. Wichita State, which saw its 35-game regular-season winning streak halted with a 69-68 loss in Utah on Dec. 3, rallied from 11 down late in a 53-52 win over Alabama on Dec. 16.

The Shockers, who won the 2012 Cancun Challenge and 2013 CBE Classic, eye their third consecutive regular-season tournament title in their first-ever meeting with the Colonials, who are coming off a three-point victory over Colorado on Tuesday. Despite getting a combined 11 points from their top two scorers – Patricio Garino and Kethan Savage – George Washington managed to win by holding their second straight opponent to 50 points or fewer. “We haven’t had a momentum win yet where we’ve been down and had to grind our way back to win it. (Beating Colorado) can be a huge step to what we are trying to accomplish this year,” Colonials forward Kevin Larsen told the school’s website.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-3): With Garino and Savage struggling offensively, three single-digit scorers entering Tuesday – Joe McDonald (14), John Kopriva (11) and freshman Yuta Watanabe (10) – all finished in double figures for the Colonials. “I think we turned the ball over three times in the first minute and a half, (but) we hung in there and Joe McDonald battled. I think he was the key for our win,” George Washington coach Mike Lonergan told reporters after the game. The Colonials’ 26th-ranked scoring defense has covered for their dreadful 3-point shooting over the last three games, during which the Colonials are 6-for-32 beyond the arc.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (10-1): The Shockers, much like the Colonials, enter the championship game with their leading scorer off his game; Ron Baker is 9-of-29 in Hawaii after entering this event shooting 50 percent from the field. With starting guard Evan Wessel missing his second straight game due to a sprained right ankle, Rashard Kelly has made two starts in his place and scored the game-winning bucket with 3.8 seconds in Tuesday’s victory. With five assists and three steals on Tuesday, Fred VanVleet moved into sole possession of eighth place on the school’s all-time assists list with 341 and into sixth place on the Shockers’ steals list (129).

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers have been outrebounded only six times in their last 49 games and lost the battle on the glass 17 times in 151 games since the start of the 2010-11 season.

2. George Washington has enjoyed a 36-18 edge in points off turnovers in Hawaii.

3. The Rainbow Warriors became the first team to top 70 points against Wichita State this season.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 62, George Washington 55