Preview: Georgia at Alabama

Two SEC teams squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble meet Saturday when Georgia visits Alabama, which has won three of its last five games to move six games over .500. Georgia was considered a near-lock for a tournament berth 10 days ago, but the Bulldogs’ hopes are fading following two straight home losses to teams with a losing conference record. The Bulldogs are looking to regroup after falling behind by 21 points in the first half of Tuesday’s 64-58 loss to South Carolina.

Alabama continues to play without starting point guard Ricky Tarrant, who is out indefinitely due to a leg injury. Tarrant, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, has missed the last six contests and is not expected to play against the Bulldogs. Forward Marcus Thornton (12.4 points per game) leads four players averaging in double figures and ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounds (7.0) for Georgia, which has lost four of its last six games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA (16-10, 7-6 SEC): Starting point guard J.J. Frazier could miss his second straight game due to a concussion, but Charles Mann filled in capably on Tuesday with 17 points against the Gamecocks. Guard Kenny Gaines is averaging 14.7 points over the last three games for the Bulldogs, who close the regular season against Ole Miss, Missouri, Kentucky and Auburn. “We’ve made it harder on ourselves,” coach Mark Fox told reporters. “We’ve got no one to blame but the person in the mirror. We’ve got to grow up.”

ABOUT ALABAMA (16-10, 6-7): Levi Randolph averages a team-high 15 points for the Crimson Tide, who play three of their next four games at home. Fellow guard Rodney Cooper, who is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, became the 48th player in program history to reach 1,000 points in Tuesday’s 79-68 win at Auburn. Freshman point guard Justin Coleman came off the bench for the first time in four games on Tuesday as junior Retin Obasohan made his fourth start of the season and scored a season-high 16 points in 23 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia snapped a five-game losing streak to Alabama with last season’s 66-58 victory in Athens.

2. Alabama is 13-2 when leading at halftime.

3. Gaines and Mann scored a combined 44 points in last season’s win over the Crimson Tide.

PREDICTION: Alabama 68, Georgia 63