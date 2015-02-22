(Updated: CORRECTS Georgia record in graph 2 CORRECTS Thornton points in graph 2 RECASTS graph 4, sentence 2)

Georgia 66, Alabama 65 (OT): Cameron Forte scored with 6.4 seconds left in overtime as the Bulldogs ended a two-game skid and recorded their first win in Tuscaloosa since 2003.

Nemanja Djurisic had 14 points and seven rebounds while Charles Mann added 13 points before fouling out in overtime for Georgia (17-9, 8-6 SEC), which secured the victory when Yante Maten blocked Retin Obasohan’s shot out of bounds with 0.8 seconds left. Marcus Thornton collected eight points and six rebounds and Forte grabbed a career-high 10 boards while scoring eight.

Obasohan led Alabama (16-11, 6-8) with 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds while Riley Norris chipped in 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Rodney Cooper had 11 points and Shannon Hale and Levi Randolph chipped in eight apiece for the Crimson Tide, which was 16-of-31 from the foul line.

Georgia led by nine late in the opening period before Alabama closed on a 13-4 run to pull even at 24 at the half. Gaines drilled a 3-pointer during a 14-4 run that put the Bulldogs ahead 49-41 with 8:42 left, but the Crimson Tide answered with a 10-2 spurt and tied the game at 51 with just under five minutes remaining.

Alabama pulled even at 61 with 17 seconds left as Michael Kessens converted one of two free throws, and the game headed to overtime when Gaines’ long 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer. Both teams struggled offensively in the extra period, and Alabama’s fate was sealed following Maten’s blocked shot when Cooper was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama PG Ricky Tarrant, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, missed his seventh straight contest due to a leg injury. … The Georgia bench was assessed a technical foul for arguing a non-call with 2:49 left in regulation and the Bulldogs holding a 55-53 lead. … Alabama PG J.J. Frazier returned after missing one game due to a concussion and scored eight points while shooting 5-of-5 from the foul line.