Preview: Georgia at Arkansas

Florida and Kentucky were considered the class of the SEC entering the season, but few people expected Georgia and Arkansas occupy the next two spots in the conference standings entering March. But the third-place Bulldogs travel to the Razorbacks – who are in a four-way tie for fourth - on Saturday in a game that carries seeding implications for the SEC tournament. Arkansas capped a season sweep of Kentucky on Thursday, shocking the Wildcats on their home floor in overtime, while Georgia has won six out of seven to move within a game of Kentucky for second place.

The top four finishers in the standings will receive automatic byes to the conference tournament quarterfinals, while the fifth-place team will be in action one day earlier. The Razorbacks also have won four straight and six of their past seven games, hitting all 16 of their free-throw attempts while holding Kentucky to 34 percent shooting from the field. Offensive execution will be a key again Saturday: Arkansas leads the SEC in scoring at 80.1 points per game while Georgia is tied for fourth in conference games in defense at 64.3 points.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, WPCH (Atlanta/Athens), KHBS (Fayetteville), ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (16-11, 10-5 SEC): The Bulldogs are holding opponents to 38.6 percent shooting from the field in conference games, tops in the league, while relying on a balanced scoring attack to generate just enough offense. Charles Mann scored 19 points in a 71-56 victory over Missouri on Tuesday to snap out of a shooting slump, hitting 5-of-11 shots after going 5-for-24 in his previous three games. Kenny Gaines has a pair of 20-plus point games in his past four contests.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (19-9, 8-7 SEC): Close games have not fazed the Razorbacks: Arkansas has played eight games in league play decided by five points or less and four overtime contests. Sophomore guard Michael Qualls scored a team-high 14 points against Kentucky and is averaging 15.5 points during the Razorbacks’ four-game winning streak. Arkansas is second in conference action in assists, averaging 13.9 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia won the first matchup between the two teams this season, 66-61 in overtime at home on Jan. 18.

2. Arkansas has won four conference games in a row for the first time since 2010.

3. Arkansas and Georgia are third and fourth in blocked shots in SEC play.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 69, Georgia 67