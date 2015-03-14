Preview: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Bobby Portis had just scored a game-high 26points Friday in an 80-72 victory over Tennessee to help Arkansas snap itsseven-game SEC tournament losing streak when he was asked if the Razorbacks weresneaking a peek at a possible championship matchup with top-ranked andundefeated Kentucky. The SEC Player of the Year, though, quickly dismissed thatnotion. “Just one game at a time,” said Portis, whose 20th-rankedand second-seeded squad takes on No. 3 seed Georgia in Saturday’s secondsemifinal in Nashville, Tenn. “We still haven’t won our game Saturday toeven play Kentucky, and like Kentucky hasn’t even won their game against Auburnyet. So in due time everything will play out, but we have to just come intomorrow ready to play.”

Following Arkansas’ win, theBulldogs pulled away late to oust 11th-seeded South Carolina74-62 and book their second straight SEC semifinal appearance. Georgia couldn’thold on to a 13-point first-half lead and fell to visiting Arkansas 79-75 onJan. 6 in the conference opener for both teams. “We have been through so muchsince we played Arkansas, I can’t barely remember it,” Bulldogs coach Mark Foxsaid in his post-game news conference Friday. “… But they have a greatbasketball team. They have a nationally ranked team, they have the best playerin the conference leading them and it will be a big challenge.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GEORGIA (21-10): The Bulldogs have won fiveof their last six games overall, dropping only a hard-fought 72-64 decision tovisiting Kentucky during that span. After shooting a combined 30.1 percent fromthe field in two regular-season losses to South Carolina, Georgia was efficientoffensively Friday, hitting 46.9 of its shots and committing only seventurnovers while sinking 23-of-29 free throws. Senior Marcus Thornton once againset the scoring pace with 15 points before fouling out with 3:53 remainingwhile freshman Yante Maten stepped up in timely fashion with aseason high-matching 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (25-7): Portis scored 18 of his 26points in the opening half Friday as the Razorbacks built a 20-point lead and weathered a determined Tennessee rally. Portis, who’s averaging 18.1points and 8.8 rebounds, also had a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting inthe earlier win against Georgia as the Razorbacks shot 51.7 percent from thefloor, including 6-of-14 3-pointers, and converted 11-of-13 at the free-throwstripe. The Razorbacks also forced the Bulldogs into 17 turnovers in the gameand are 20-0 this season when the opponent finishes with 15 or more miscues.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas, which is making its first SEC semifinalappearance since 2008, is 5-3 all-time versus Georgia in the tournament.

2. The Razorbacks’ 25 wins are the program’s mostsince the 1994-95 squad went 32-7, losing thenational final against UCLA.

3. Fox said Georgia will see if second-leadingscorer Kenny Gaines, who sat out the regular-season finale with a sprainedfoot, will experience any overnight swelling after starting and scoring ninepoints in 27 minutes Friday.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 72, Georgia 67