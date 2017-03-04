Preview: Georgia at Arkansas

Arkansas enters Saturday’s regular-season finale at home against Georgia looking to rebound from Wednesday’s loss at Florida, and a victory would cap an impressive finishing stretch entering the SEC tournament. The Razorbacks have won six of their past nine games, and are 10-4 dating back to the middle of January, moving into fourth place in the conference standings.

“I think we put ourselves in pretty good position,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told reporters after the 78-65 loss at Florida that ended a five-game winning streak. The Razorbacks have locked up the fourth seed and a double-bye in the conference tournament regardless of how they perform against Georgia, which is trying to finish the regular season on a run of its own. The Bulldogs held off Auburn 79-78 on Wednesday, their third victory in a row since losing center Yante Maten to a knee injury to move into a three-way tie for sixth in the league. “Until we get Yante back and we become whole again, we will have to be a little bit different each game,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters afterward.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA (18-12, 9-8 SEC): J.J. Frazier scored 31 points against Auburn; with four consecutive games with 28 or more points scored, the reigning SEC player of the week is now averaging 18.5 points per contest (fourth in the SEC). Sophomore Derek Ogbeide pulled down 15 rebounds to go with 10 points against Auburn, and has recorded 10 or more boards in seven of his past 11 contests. Juwan Parker is averaging 10.7 points in SEC games, a 2.7-point increase over his production in non-league games.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (22-8, 11-6 SEC): Dusty Hannahs leads four players averaging double figures in scoring at 14.6 points per game, while Jaylen Barford (12.4 points per game) has led the Razorbacks in scoring five times in the past nine games. Moses Kingsley leads the SEC in blocked shots per game (2.6) and ranks third in rebounding at 7.7 per contest. A victory Saturday gives Arkansas 12 league wins for just the second time in the past 22 seasons.

TIP-INS

1. Fox told reporters Friday that Maten – who was averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game – is undergoing treatment, but there remains no timetable for his return.

2. The Razorbacks have been outscored in the second half only three times in 30 games.

3. Frazier is one of only three Georgia players (Vern Fleming, Sundiata Gaines) to rank on the school’s top-10 lists in points, assists and steals.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 78, Georgia 67