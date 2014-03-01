(Updated: CORRECTS Georgia FG% in notes)

Arkansas 87, Georgia 75: Coty Clarke scored 23 points and the host Razorbacks continued their late-season surge in extending their winning streak to five.

Michael Qualls added 20 points for Arkansas (20-9, 9-7 SEC), which shot 7-for-20 from 3-point range less than 48 hours after an upset victory in overtime at Kentucky. The Razorbacks remain tied with Tennessee for fourth place in the SEC, winning for the seventh time in eight games.

Kenny Gaines scored 25 points for Georgia (16-12, 10-6), shooting 7-for-11 from the field and hitting six 3-pointers. The Bulldogs, who remain third in the SEC standings, committed 16 turnovers in losing for the second time in their past eight contests.

Clarke’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the first half sparked a 16-2 Arkansas surge to end the first half. Qualls scored the next five points, and Clarke’s three-point play with 59 seconds left gave him 15 in the period and sent the Razorbacks into halftime ahead 44-37.

Arkansas led by five early in the second half before a 14-4 run pushed the advantage to 60-45 on Alandise Harris’ layup with just over 12 minutes remaining. Georgia pulled within 65-60 on a pair of Gaines free throws with 4:43 to play, but a quick 7-1 burst pushed the Arkansas advantage to 72-61 with 3:06 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas F Bobby Portis, the team’s leading scorer at 12.9 points, finished with just two points on 1-of-6 shooting. … Georgia shot 60.9 percent in the first half, despite missing six of their final seven first-half shots. … The Razorbacks have won 15 or more games at home for the fourth consecutive season.