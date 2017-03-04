FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Balanced attack lifts Arkansas past Georgia
March 4, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 6 months ago

Balanced attack lifts Arkansas past Georgia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Balanced attack lifts Arkansas past Georgia

Dusty Hannahs, Moses Kingsley and Jaylen Barford each scored 15 points to lead Arkansas to an 85-67 victory over Georgia on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Kingsley also had nine rebounds and Trey Thompson eight as the Razorbacks dominated the paint, outscoring Georgia, 48-22. They also shot 55 percent from the field, including 60.6 percent in the second half.

Arkansas (23-8, 12-6) has won six of its last seven games. Georgia (18-13, 9-9) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bulldogs were led by J.J. Frazier's 24 points. He struggled from the field making 5 of 15 shots from the field but made all 13 of his free-throw attempts.

The game was close through the first half with six lead changes and six ties. Arkansas took a 38-37 lead at halftime as Hannahs and Kingsley each had eight points.

Georgia managed to keep the game close in the first half behind its 14-of-15 shooting performance from the free-throw line. But the Bulldogs were cold from the field shooting only 31.1 percent, including 25 percent in the second half.

An 11-2 run capped by a layup by Barford with 15:43 left in regulation gave Arkansas a 52-41 lead. The Razorbacks later scored eight unanswered points to build a 64-48 lead with 11:43 left.

Georgia, which had only seven assists and nine turnovers, did not come closer than 12 points.

Manuale Watkins added 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting for the Razorbacks.

Derek Ogbeide was Georgia's only other scorer in double figures with 12 points and he pulled down seven rebounds.

