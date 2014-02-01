Preview: Georgia at Auburn

Poor shooting and an injury have cooled off once red-hot Georgia, and as the Bulldogs hit the road for Saturday s contest at Auburn, a return to effective offense is a must. The Bulldogs won four of five contests before mustering just 54 points in each of their last two games - losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt in which Georgia shot 29.8 percent from the field while playing without second-leading scorer Kenny Gaines. The Tigers earned their first SEC victory of the season Thursday, beating Alabama 74-55 in a game delayed one day due to a winter storm in the Southeast.

Auburn now has the quick turnaround as it hosts the Bulldogs before playing three of its next five on the road. The Tigers rode the dynamic scoring duo of Chris Denson (career-high 32 points) and KT Harrell (23) - who both are in the top four in the conference in scoring - against the Crimson Tide. Georgia hopes Gaines, who averages 12 points, can return from a bruised thigh that kept him on the bench and hampered the Bulldogs  offense.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA (10-9, 4-3 SEC): Sophomore Charles Mann scored 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting in Wednesday s loss to Vanderbilt, but the rest of the Bulldogs combined for just 10 field goals. Guard Juwan Parker, who started for Gaines, finished 0-of-10 from the field as Georgia shot a season-worst 27.3 percent. The Bulldogs have outrebounded the competition in each of their first seven SEC contests.

ABOUT AUBURN (9-9, 1-6): Harrell, who transferred from Virginia, has helped the club overcome opposing double-teams on Denson, who hit 10-of-16 shots Thursday in eclipsing his previous career best of 29 points. The Tigers have not provided much scoring help for Harrell and Denson as the rest of Auburn s roster averages 35.3 points. Auburn held Alabama to 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point range after allowing 15 3-pointers in its previous two contests.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia leads the all-time series 90-88.

2. The Bulldogs are the only team in the SEC not averaging double figures in assists. Their 9.9 average ranking last in the conference and 340th nationally.

3. Denson needs 30 points to become the 34th Auburn player to score 1,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Auburn 72, Georgia 65