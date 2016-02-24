Preview: Georgia at Auburn

Georgia opened February with an upset victory over South Carolina, but the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament hopes have nosedived recently thanks to losses in three of their past four games. Georgia plays Wednesday at struggling Auburn hoping to reverse a trend of inefficient offense, with the Bulldogs averaging just 58.5 points in their past four contests in dropping into a three-way tie for seventh in the conference standings.

“We didn’t play complete enough to win,” Georgia coach Mark Fox summarized to the media after Saturday’s 80-67 loss at Vanderbilt, but it has been a theme for a Bulldogs’ squad struggling to put together a solid 40 minutes. Auburn has endured a miserable season, the Tigers losing eight of their past nine games and seeing leading scorer Kareem Canty leave the program. Tyler Harris, who has led Auburn in scoring since Canty and the team parted ways, suffered a concussion in Saturday’s 69-59 loss against Ole Miss and is listed as doubtful for the Georgia game. “You don’t know how quickly he is going to be able to pass all the protocols,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said of Harris, who averages 14 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT GEORGIA (14-11, 7-7 SEC): The Bulldogs are seventh in the nation in opposing field-goal percentage, limiting the opposition to 38 percent from the field, but offensively have struggled to get on track. Guard J.J. Frazier rediscovered his shooting touch with 21 points against the Commodores, and center Yante Maten added 19 points and 10 rebounds, but the rest of the roster combined to shoot 10-of-29 from the field. Kenny Gaines hit four 3-pointers in the loss to Florida, but is shooting 10-of-42 from the field in his past five contests.

ABOUT AUBURN (10-16, 4-10): The Tigers’ offense is already challenged with Canty and his 18.3 points per game gone - and without Harris, Auburn will rely on Cinmeon Bowers (11 points, 10 rebounds per contest) to shoulder the scoring load. T.J. Dunans averages 11.9 points but only returned Saturday after being out since Dec. 23 with a knee injury. Auburn ranks last in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 77.6 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers rank 326th nationally in shooting from the field (40 percent) but do most of their damage from 3-point range, leading the SEC with 9.2 made 3s per contest.

2. Georgia held the Tigers to just 25.9 percent shooting from the field in a 65-55 victory Feb. 6; Frazier led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Bowers added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Auburn.

3. Maten is 11th in the SEC in scoring at 16 points per game, fifth in field-goal percentage at 48.4 percent and seventh in rebounding at 8.1 per contest.

PREDICTION: Georgia 61, Auburn 57