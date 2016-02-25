Auburn 84, Georgia 81

Auburn guard TJ Lang scored a career-high 21 points, and forward Jordon Granger posted a double-double, leading the Tigers past Georgia 84-81 Wednesday at Auburn Arena.

Granger finished with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Tigers hit 11 3-pointers and turned back a late second-half charge by the Bulldogs.

Georgia guard J.J. Frazier hit a 3-pointer that cut the Auburn lead to 52-42 with 13 minutes to play. The Bulldogs got within six on a pair of free throws from Frazier with 3:30 to play.

Bulldogs guard Kenny Gaines hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes, including a deep ball that cut the deficit to 77-74 with 24 seconds to play. However, Auburn guard T.J. Dunans hit four consecutive free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

Georgia (14-12, 7-8 Southeastern Conference) has lost four of five, damaging its slim NCAA Tournament at-large hopes. Frazier finished with 29 points, and Gaines had 23 for the Bulldogs.

Auburn (11-16, 5-10) dominated the first half and led 39-23 at intermission.

The Bulldogs made just seven field goals in the first half, shooting 25.9 percent from the floor. Lang had 14 points in the first half for the Tigers.

Auburn won without forward Tyler Harris, who sat out the game while going through a concussion protocol.