Preview: Georgia at Baylor

Baylor forward Taurean Prince reminded reporters Wednesday night that playing in the Big 12 Conference is difficult, which is why the 18th-ranked Bears might be looking forward to Saturday. Baylor hosts SEC opponent Georgia as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, providing the Bears with a rare respite from battling in one of the nation’s most difficult leagues.

“Nothing is easy in the Big 12. I don’t know how much we can stress that,” Prince said after scoring 17 points to help the Bears outlast Oklahoma State 69-65 and maintain a first-place tie atop the conference standings with two of the top nine teams in the country: No. 2 Oklahoma and ninth-ranked West Virginia. The Bulldogs had their hands full with LSU forward Ben Simmons in Tuesday’s 89-85 road loss, and now look to slow down Baylor’s Rico Gathers, who ranks 14th nationally in rebounding and scored 16 points with nine boards Wednesday. Georgia trailed by 11 points with 50 seconds left before a frenzied rally fell four points short, guard J.J. Frazier scoring 10 points in a 34-second span to bring the Bulldogs within one. “We don’t believe in moral victories,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told the media afterward, “but I was proud of how these kids represented Georgia and how we fought.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (11-7): Frazier has scored 26 points in each of his past two games and teams with Kenny Gaines to form a potent 3-point shooting duo, with Frazier hitting 41.1 percent from long range and Gaines shooting 40.4 percent. Center Yante Maten averages 15.6 points and leads the Bulldogs in rebounding at 7.7, but finished with just five points and three boards against LSU before fouling out. Georgia has held opponents to under 40 percent shooting five times in the past seven games, and its season mark of 38.1 percent ranks second in the SEC and 11th nationally.

ABOUT BAYLOR (16-4): Prince paces four Bears in double figures at 15.1 points while Gathers is one of the top big men in the country, averaging 12.5 points with 10.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. Baylor leads the nation at 20.3 assists per game, with point guard Lester Medford averaging 7.1 per contest (seventh nationally). The Bears have won eight of their past 10 games and had their 15-game homecourt winning streak snapped in last Saturday’s 82-72 loss to the Sooners.

TIP-INS

1. Frazier averages a team-leading 16.3 points, scoring 16 points or more four times in his past five games.

2. Gathers shot 6-of-9 from the field against Oklahoma State in recording 14 of his 16 points in the second half, after scoring in single digits in three of his previous five contests.

3. The Bulldogs have a turnover margin of minus 2.6, near the bottom of the national rankings, while Baylor sits ninth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.59) and 15th in steals per game (8.6).

PREDICTION: Baylor 77, Georgia 65