Preview: Georgia at Chattanooga

Georgia aims to bounce back from consecutive losses when the Bulldogs visit Chattanooga on Tuesday. The Bulldogs had won three straight before heading to the NIT Season Tip-Off, where they lost to Gonzaga and Minnesota over the weekend. It’s a rare opportunity for the Mocs to host a major-conference opponent at McKenzie Arena, where they’re 3-0 this season and 15-2 under second-year coach Will Wade.

The Bulldogs have struggled away from home, going 0-3 in road and neutral-site games and trailing by double digits at halftime of each contest. Georgia is the first SEC opponent to visit Chattanooga since Tennessee on Dec. 4, 2007. The Mocs haven’t beaten an SEC team since topping the Volunteers on Dec. 5, 2004 in Knoxville, and don’t have a home win against the conference since beating Auburn in 1991.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-3): The Bulldogs dug early holes in both games in New York City and need to get off to a better start to get back on track against the Mocs. Senior big men Marcus Thornton (13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds) and Nemanja Djurisic (12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds) have been Georgia’s most productive players. Preseason All-SEC pick Charles Mann (11.7 points, 3.7 assists) poured in 23 points against Gonzaga, and getting him going at the offensive end would be a boon for the Bulldogs.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (3-4): After being blown out in their first two games against major-conference foes — Wisconsin and Butler — the Mocs have split four competitive games against competition closer to their level. They don’t boast much offensive firepower as only guard Casey Jones (14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds) averages double figures, though 6-10 forward Justin Tuoyo (9.6, 5.7) and senior guard Ronrico White (9.6 points) are just below the mark. Two of the biggest reasons for the poor offensive output are the Mocs’ 15.4 turnovers per game and their 29.7 percent mark from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia is 84-19 all-time against the Southern Conference, including 4-1 last season.

2. The Bulldogs hold a 27-5 advantage in the all-time series, but Georgia’s 87-56 home victory last season marked the first meeting since the 1997 NCAA Tournament.

3. Chattanooga has collected 26 offensive rebounds in its past two games.

PREDICTION: Georgia 79, Chattanooga 65