(Updated: CORRECTED Name from Jones to White in para 3)

Georgia 86, Chattanooga 55: Kenny Gaines poured in 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Marcus Thornton was 10-of-11 for a career-high 24 as the visiting Bulldogs routed the Mocs. Charles Mann added 16 points off the bench for Georgia (4-3), which shot 63.3 percent from the field while snapping a two-game skid. Nemanja Djurisic chipped in 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Casey Jones scored 19 points to lead Chattanooga (3-5), which dropped to 3-1 at home this season and 15-3 under second-year coach Will Wade. Ronrico White added nine points but was 3-of-12 from the field as the Mocs shot 31 percent overall and went 7-of-23 from 3-point range.

Georgia never trailed and it was tied only once after the opening bucket. Greg Pryor’s 3-pointer pulled the Mocs even at 10 early on, but the Bulldogs responded with 10 straight points and had the lead as large as 12 before settling for a 39-32 halftime advantage.

Gaines hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-2 run early in the second half as Georgia extended the lead to 57-37, and Chattanooga never seriously threatened again. The Mocs made a brief surge to get within 63-47 with 9:16 left, but the Bulldogs rattled off nine straight points — five from Thornton — and cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sophomore PG J.J. Frazier started in place of Mann, who came off the bench for the first time in the past two seasons. … Georgia held a 39-24 edge on the boards despite giving up 11 offensive rebounds. … Jones was 6-of-9 from the floor while the Mocs’ other four starters combined to go 8-for-33.