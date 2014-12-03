FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 86, Chattanooga 55
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 3, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia 86, Chattanooga 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED Name from Jones to White in para 3)

Georgia 86, Chattanooga 55: Kenny Gaines poured in 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Marcus Thornton was 10-of-11 for a career-high 24 as the visiting Bulldogs routed the Mocs. Charles Mann added 16 points off the bench for Georgia (4-3), which shot 63.3 percent from the field while snapping a two-game skid. Nemanja Djurisic chipped in 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Casey Jones scored 19 points to lead Chattanooga (3-5), which dropped to 3-1 at home this season and 15-3 under second-year coach Will Wade. Ronrico White added nine points but was 3-of-12 from the field as the Mocs shot 31 percent overall and went 7-of-23 from 3-point range.

Georgia never trailed and it was tied only once after the opening bucket. Greg Pryor’s 3-pointer pulled the Mocs even at 10 early on, but the Bulldogs responded with 10 straight points and had the lead as large as 12 before settling for a 39-32 halftime advantage.

Gaines hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-2 run early in the second half as Georgia extended the lead to 57-37, and Chattanooga never seriously threatened again. The Mocs made a brief surge to get within 63-47 with 9:16 left, but the Bulldogs rattled off nine straight points — five from Thornton — and cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sophomore PG J.J. Frazier started in place of Mann, who came off the bench for the first time in the past two seasons. … Georgia held a 39-24 edge on the boards despite giving up 11 offensive rebounds. … Jones was 6-of-9 from the floor while the Mocs’ other four starters combined to go 8-for-33.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.