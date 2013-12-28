Preview: Georgia at Colorado

Colorado has been recognized as one of the top teams in the country by its inclusion in the Top 25 poll, but the Buffaloes are far from satisfied as they prepare to host Georgia on Saturday. “We have so much room for improvement, we still haven’t put a (complete) game together,‘’ coach Tad Boyle told cubuffs.com following their 78-73 loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday in Las Vegas. ”And yet we played the No. 7 team in the country to a five-point game on a neutral court and we don’t feel like we played well, at all.” If Colorado is to challenge for the Pac-12 title, its top three players - Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Scott and Askia Booker - must get help.

The trio combined for 57 points and shot 19-for-37 from the field against Oklahoma State while their teammates were 7-for-27. The 24th-ranked Buffaloes, who don’t have a senior among their nine-player rotation, should get ample opportunity to gain experience against a Georgia team which has won five straight games, but does not own a quality victory among its six wins. The Bulldogs are coming off a 65-63 victory Saturday over 6-8 Western Carolina on a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-4): Sophomore guard Charles Mann, who made the deciding free throws, leads four players in double figures at 13.4 points. The Bulldogs trailed Western Carolina by 10 with minutes left and earned the praise of coach Mark Fox. ”I am proud of our team for this: for battling back, digging in and competing,‘’ Fox told redandblack.com. The Bulldogs, who are playing their first true road game of the season while meeting their first Top 25 opponent, complete the non-conference portion of their schedule at George Washington on Jan. 3 before their SEC season begins Jan. 8 at No. 25 Missouri.

ABOUT COLORADO (10-2): Of the nine players averaging at least 10 minutes, four are freshman - led by forward Wesley Gordon (seven points, 6.3 rebounds, 25.7 minutes). Gordon missed two games with a concussion before returning against Oklahoma State, but contributed only two points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. The Buffaloes, who outrebounded the Cowboys 41-30, are 26th in the country at 40.4 rebounds per game, with Scott - a 6-10 sophomore - leading the way with 8.9.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 52-7 at home in Boyle’s four-plus seasons.

2. Dinwiddie, a junior G, leads the Buffaloes at 15.7 points per game and shoots a team-best 86.7 percent from the free throw line.

3. Georgia is 13-13 against the Pac-12, including 6-2 against Colorado, although the Buffaloes won the last meeting 70-68 in Boulder in 2011.

PREDICTION: Colorado 77, Georgia 63