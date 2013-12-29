(Updated: CORRECTS time in graph 4 CORRECTS time in graph 5)

No. 24 Colorado 84, Georgia 70: Askia Booker scored 19 points while sparking a pair of key runs and the host Buffaloes were 26-for-26 from the free throw line en route to snapping the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.

Josh Scott recorded his third consecutive double-double and sixth of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds as Colorado (11-2) improved to 9-0 at home. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points, Xavier Johnson contributed 13 and freshman Wesley Gordon added 10 as the Buffaloes’ starters combined for 73 points.

Kenny Gaines and Nemanja Djurisic scored 12 points apiece for Georgia (6-5), which shot 50 percent from the field and the free throw line in its first true road game of the season while also playing against its first Top 25 opponent. Charles Mann and Brandon Morris added 11 points apiece.

The Buffaloes broke open a five-point game with a 13-2 run - including seven points from Booker - to take a 36-20 lead 5:28 prior to intermission. Colorado shot 50 percent from the field and made 12 foul shots in the first half while settling for a 46-35 advantage at the break after missing five of its last six field goal attempts.

Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 14, but Georgia chipped away at the deficit and cut it to 57-49 on Morris’ trey with 10:17 to go. The Buffaloes responded with a 9-2 run, highlighted by Booker’s three-point play and jumper on the next trip down the court, and the lead didn’t slip below 11 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado improved to 53-7 at home in coach Tad Boyle’s four-plus seasons. ... The Buffaloes, who entered the game averaging nearly six 3-pointers, made six of their first seven shots from beyond the arc before finishing 8-for-20 from long range. ... The most free throws Colorado had previously made in a game without a miss came against Nebraska on Feb. 16, 1980, when it was 14-for-14 in a 56-55 victory.