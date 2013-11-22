(Updated: DELETES extra word “the” in 2nd graph UPDATES Davidson opponent in 2nd graph ADDS Georgia opponent in 3rd graph)

Davidson 94, Georgia 82: De’Mon Brooks scored 21 points as the Wildcats ran past the Bulldogs on the opening day of the Charleston Classic.

Brooks was 13-of-16 from the free throw line for Davidson (1-3), which will face Clemson in Friday’s semifinals. Brian Sullivan added 20 points and Jordan Barham contributed a career-high 18 for the Wildcats.

Nemanja Djurisic narrowly missed a career high, leading Georgia (1-2) with 19 points. Charles Mann scored 18 - his second straight game in double figures - for the Bulldogs, who will meet Temple in the losers’ bracket Friday.

Davidson opened up a 46-36 halftime lead by scoring the last seven points before the break. Sullivan spearheaded the effort, scoring 18 points in the first 20 minutes.

Georgia never got closer than eight during the second half, as Brooks took over the main scoring duties for the Wildcats, tallying 14. The Bulldogs suffered from the turnover bug, racking up 16 giveaways in the contest, while Davidson played fundamentally sound basketball, shooting 34-for-41 from the free throw line and committing just five turnovers

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was Davidson’s first win in two appearances in the Charleston Classic, but the Wildcats improved to 71-52 all-time in Charleston, S.C. … Davidson has won its last two games against SEC teams, defeating Vanderbilt 75-62 last season. … Georgia is 1-2 for the second straight season.