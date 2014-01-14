Preview: Georgia at Florida

Florida won its first two SEC games despite injuries to three of its top players and will be without leading scorer Casey Prather for a second straight contest when it hosts Georgia on Tuesday. Gators coach Billy Donovan said at Monday morning’s press conference he didn’t know how long the senior forward would be out because of a bone bruise on his right knee. Seventh-ranked Florida ended Arkansas’ 23-game home winning streak with an 84-82 victory in overtime Saturday as senior point guard Scottie Wilbekin (ankle) and senior center Patric Young (knees) were at less than 100 percent, but they are expected to play Tuesday.

Georgia is off to its first 2-0 start in the SEC since the 2001-02 season following Saturday’s 68-58 victory over Alabama as sophomore guards Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann continue to help the Bulldogs overcome the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the NBA. “What’s important is the next game and that we continue to grow as competitors and grow as a team and that we go down there and give us a chance to win in Gainesville, Fla.,” coach Mark Fox told reporters. Georgia must shoot better than the 32.6 percent it converted against the Crimson Tide if it is to upset Florida, which is No. 9 in the nation in scoring defense at 58.7 points per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (8-6, 2-0 SEC): Mann was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 20 points in two games - including 22 against Alabama - and leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.1 points per contest. Gaines also scored 22 against the Crimson Tide and is second at 12.2 points. This is the first time that I’ve thought we’ve handled success fairly well, but now we have to keep moving forward and keep getting better because we can really improve as a team,” Fox said.

ABOUT FLORIDA (13-2, 2-0): The Gators received a lift from sophomore Dorian Finney-Smith, who started in Prather’s place against Arkansas and recorded career highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds. “We didn’t quit, we didn’t sulk. We stayed together and attacked,” Finney-Smith told Gatorzone.com. “Coach D told us to go out and play with confidence. ... We battled and that says a lot about our team.” Wilbekin, who scored nine of Florida’s 17 points in overtime after sending the game to an extra session on a jumper with two seconds left, averages 12.9 points - second to Prather’s 17 - while leading the Gators in assists (3.7) and minutes (34.1).

TIP-INS

1. Florida is 6-2 in games decided by single digits after going 0-6 in such contests last season.

2. Georgia is 8-0 when outrebounding its opponent and 0-6 when it does not.

3. The Gators, who can set a school record with their 25th straight home victory Tuesday, have won 11 in a row at home against the Bulldogs and 17 of the last 20 overall meetings.

PREDICTION: Florida 72, Georgia 60