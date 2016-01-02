Preview: Georgia at Florida

Florida, coming off an emotional loss to Florida State, hosts Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams on Saturday night. Georgia is riding a four-game winning streak that includes easy victories for the Bulldogs over a pair of ACC teams -- Georgia Tech (75-61) and Clemson (71-48).

The Gators turned up the defensive pressure on Florida State after falling behind by 13 points and almost pulled out the win behind a breakout performance by highly-touted freshman KeVaughn Allen, who had been shooting poorly most of the season. “I watched [Allen] a lot in high school,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after his team survived the 32-point outburst. “It was just a matter of time before he was going to break out and have one of these games. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. He’s going to have a lot more like this one.” Georgia has outscored its foes by 14.8 points a game during its winning streak, which coincided with junior guard J.J. Frazier being inserted into the starting lineup. Frazier has averaged 19 points in the wins and erupted for 35 in the Bulldogs’ win over Georgia Tech.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GEORGIA (7-3): Frazier is the team’s second-leading scorer (15.4) behind 6-8 sophomore forward Yante Maten, who is averaging 16.3 on 58.6 percent shooting and has seven double-digit scoring games this season after having only five as a freshman. Senior guard Kenny Gaines (13.1 points) has also proved capable of carrying the offense, scoring 35 points in a win over Murray State. The Bulldogs have held their foes to 36.6 percent shooting from the field, including just 28.6 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT FLORIDA (8­-4): Even with Allen’s big performance (10-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-7 on 3-pointers), he is still shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor and 23.8 percent on 3-point shots while averaging 9.5 points a game. The team’s main three guards - Allen, junior Kasey Hill and sophomore Chris Chiozza - are all shooting below 40 percent and the team is hitting a woeful 27.4 percent of its 3-point tries. The Gators’ top three scorers are the members of the frontcourt - senior Dorian FInney-Smith (13.7 points), sophomore John Egbunu (10.9) and Devin Robinson (10.8).

TIP-INS

1. The four teams to beat the Gators have a combined for 47-5 record while the three teams to beat Georgia are 32-6.

2. Georgia is entering SEC play off of four consecutive double-digit wins for the first time since 2003.

3. Florida is last in the SEC in foul shooting (62.7 percent), but did make 10 of its last 11 -- including the final six -- in the loss to Florida State.

PREDICTION: Florida 69, Georgia 65