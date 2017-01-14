Preview: Georgia at Florida

A six-game winning streak has vaulted No. 23 Florida into a tie for first place in the SEC standings entering Saturday’s home contest against Georgia, and depth is a big reason for it. The Gators stumbled badly at times Tuesday at Alabama but got 41 points from their bench – two more than their starting lineup produced – in an 80-67 victory during which they allowed only six points in the final 6 ½ minutes.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week KeVaughn Allen scored only six points, but Canyon Barry and Keith Stone came off the bench to combine for five 3-pointers and 27 points. The Bulldogs smothered Ole Miss in a 69-47 road victory on Wednesday, limiting the Rebels to just 27.5 percent shooting. Yante Maten, who ranks second in the SEC in scoring and rebounding, posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while guard J.J. Frazier rediscovered his touch from 3-point range in scoring a team-high 17 points. Georgia has won three of its first four conference games, limiting opponents to 67 points or fewer three times.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GEORGIA (11-5, 3-1 SEC): Maten is a force on the interior, averaging 19.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent. Frazier was just 1-of-10 from 3-point range in his previous three games before hitting 3-of-7 from long range against Ole Miss and is averaging 16.1 points. The Bulldogs entered Thursday’s schedule leading the SEC and ranked 19th nationally in defensive rebounding at 28.9 boards per game.

ABOUT FLORIDA (13-3, 4-0): Allen leads the Gators at 14.2 points per contest, but the sophomore guard’s 2-of-7 shooting from the field snapped a streak of four consecutive games of double-digit scoring. Florida forced 19 turnovers against Alabama, converting the miscues into 27 points while becoming the first team to score 80 on the SEC’s second-stingiest defense. Guard Kasey Hill ranks third in the conference in assists (4.9) and is tied for fourth in steals (1.9).

TIP-INS

1. Frazier ranks second in the SEC in steals (2.1) and third in free-throw percentage (90.8).

2. Florida F Justin Leon is shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range to rank sixth in the conference while Allen is 11th at 41.2 percent.

3. The Gators have won 13 straight home meetings with Georgia, last losing to the Bulldogs in Gainesville in 2002.

PREDICTION: Florida 72, Georgia 65