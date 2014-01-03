Preview: Georgia at George Washington

Coming off a game in which his team was outplayed severely, George Washington coach Mike Lonergan hopes for a much better performance Friday when the Colonials host Georgia. George Washington is off to a pleasant start this season and had won six games in a row before absorbing a 72-55 defeat at Kansas State on New Year’s Eve. The Colonials struggled in virtually every facet of their game against the Wildcats as they shot terribly, had more turnovers than assists and allowed a 20-0 run as part of a lopsided first half.

“They got physical with us and we sort of backed down,” Lonergan admitted to reporters afterward. “I don’t think we really played well at all. ... We’ve got to get better and put this game out of our system.” The road to redemption starts against Georgia, which does not have any notable wins on the season. The Bulldogs will try to be more disciplined after sending No. 24 Colorado to the line 26 times Saturday and watching helplessly as the Buffaloes made all 26 of their foul shots.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSS (Georgia), CSN-Plus (George Washington)

ABOUT GEORGIA (6-5): As was the case in 2012-13, the Bulldogs have been a streaky team this season. Georgia, which followed a four-game losing streak with a five-game winning streak, dropped its last game to Colorado 84-70 and faces a challenging run of opponents in George Washington, Missouri, Alabama, Florida and Arkansas. Charles Mann (13.2 points) leads four players in double figures for the Bulldogs, who are not a great 3-point shooting team but have made 10-of-18 over the last two games.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (11-2): George Washington’s shooting percentages from the field (34 percent), 3-point line (3-of-15) and foul line (18-of-30) were all horrendous against Kansas State while defensively, the Colonials looked nothing like the team that had allowed 59.7 points over its previous three games. Lonergan also needs more points from his bench after Patricio Garino scored eight of the reserves’ nine points against Kansas State. Indiana transfer Maurice Creek (16.1 points) is the team’s leading scorer while Creek (45 percent), Joe McDonald (42.1) and Nemanja Mikic (43.8) all must be watched from behind the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

1. Following a pair of six-point games early in the season, Colonials G Kethan Savage has scored in double figures in nine straight contests.

2. The loss to Kansas State dropped George Washington to 0-11 under Lonergan when shooting less than 35 percent from the field.

3. Since missing his first three 3-pointers this season, Georgia F Nemanja Djurisic is 15 of his last 24 from behind the arc.

PREDICTION: George Washington 71, Georgia 62