Preview: Georgia vs. George Washington

Georgia finally got breakout performances at the same time from its two standouts – guard J.J. Frazier and forward Yante Maten – in Thursday’s victory over Furman, and the Bulldogs will look for that duo to lead the way again Monday against George Washington in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Frazier and Maten combined for 55 points and hit 13 free throws in the final seven minutes as the Bulldogs held on for an 84-78 victory.

“Our two big guns showed up like they should,” Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters afterward in referring to Maten (who is averaging 21.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game) and Frazier (who is scoring 19 points per contest). The Colonials will present a good test for the Bulldogs, the defending NIT champions entering the matchup undefeated as forward Tyler Cavanaugh is off to a tremendous start. Cavanaugh averages 18 points and 8.7 rebounds while leading George Washington in assists and free throws taken. “I just want our guys to keep getting better,” interim coach Maurice Joseph told reporters following Thursday’s 61-41 triumph over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “Again, not really looking at the score, but looking at the progression.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (3-0): Cavanaugh has provided a stabilizing force for the Colonials, who lost five of their top seven players from the NIT title squad, then dismissed coach Mike Lonergan in October after an investigation detailed abuse allegations. George Washington has outrebounded opponents by an average of 17 rebounds per game, and are pulling down 14.3 offensive rebounds per contest. Guard Yuta Watanabe, the only returning starter other than Cavanaugh, is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-1): Maten and Frazier averaged 33.4 points per game last season, the fifth-highest total among returning duos. Reserve forward Mike Edwards scored a career-high eight points against Furman and guard Juwan Parker, who missed most of last season with an Achilles’ injury, scored eight points and is averaging 8.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Georgia has recorded the same number of assists as turnovers in each game this season – 14 against Clemson, 17 against UNC-Asheville and 10 against Furman.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia and George Washington played in 2012-13 and 2013-14, with each team winning at home; four Georgia players, including Frazier, played in the 2014 meeting, won by George Washington 73-55.

2. The Colonials have shot 73 free throws through three games, while opponents have attempted only 38.

3. Monday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s final against the Kansas/UAB winner.

PREDICTION: George Washington 73, Georgia 67