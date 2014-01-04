George Washington 73, Georgia 55: Kethan Savage scored 18 points and Maurice Creek chipped in 15 as the Colonials defeated the visiting Bulldogs.

Savage was 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line while also adding six rebounds and three of George Washington’s 11 steals. Patricio Garino had 12 of the 15 bench points for the Colonials (12-2), who are now 7-0 at home.

Cameron Forte scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting to lead Georgia (6-6), which fell to 0-2 on the road. The Bulldogs shot only 1-of-10 from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers in losing for the second straight game following a five-game winning streak.

George Washington led 28-23 following an ugly first half in which Georgia had only one more field goal (10) than turnovers (nine) and the teams combined for 1-for-16 3-point shooting, including an 0-of-8 effort by the Colonials. Savage had 10 points to lead all scorers at the break.

The Colonials scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half, including two foul shots and a layup by Savage, and led by double digits the final 16-plus minutes of the game. The 55 points were the fewest allowed by George Washington since a 60-53 triumph versus Creighton on Dec. 1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia’s only lead came at 7-6 and it lasted for less than 30 seconds before Creek’s jumper put George Washington ahead to stay. ... The Bulldogs did not have a player reach double figures until Forte’s layup with under four minutes remaining gave him 10 points. ... Creek was 1-of-7 from behind the arc and George Washington was 3-of-15 from long range as a team.