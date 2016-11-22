Georgia hangs on against George Washington

Georgia gave up a late lead but managed to hold off George Washington and claim a 81-73 victory in the semifinals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic on Monday night at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game on Tuesday night. The Colonials will play in the consolation game.

Georgia (3-1) was led by Yante Maten and J.J. Frazier with 18 points each. Derek Ogbiede added 11 points.

George Washington (3-1) was led by Tyler Cavanaugh with 21 points, Matt Hart with 17 and Yuta Watanabe with 14.

The second half was more back-and-forth than the first half, with nine lead changes in the first 10 minutes, and the largest lead of three points by either team. But an 8-0 run by Georgia turned a two-point deficit into a six-point lead.

George Washington did not go away, tying the score at 68 with 4:42 left in the half. Georgia went back up by two on a jumper by Maten, but he fouled out with 3:36 left. Arnaldo Toro missed both free throw and Georgia maintained the lead, eventually stretching it back to six points with 1:30 left.

The Colonials cut it to three points on a long-range jumper by Cavanaugh, but a traditional three-point play by Pape Diatta iced it.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair that decided very little.

Twenty minutes in and the margin was just 36-35 George Washington. The one-point lead matched the Colonials' largest of the half.

Georgia was more streaky. The Bulldogs led by as many as seven but also went longer periods of time without scoring.

Cavanaugh led the Colonials with 14 points. Hart added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. His three treys came on back-to-back-to-back possessions.

The Bulldogs were paced by Maten with 10 points and five rebounds. Frazier added nine points, all in the first six minutes of the half.