Preview: Georgia at Georgia Tech

Georgia emerged as the surprise of the SEC last season, winning 10 of its final 14 games in reaching the second round of the NIT, and with 11 returners from that 20-win squad the Bulldogs carry high hopes into Friday’s season opener at state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs bring back four of their top five scorers from last year, but face an intriguing opener against a Yellow Jackets’ squad counting on several transfers to bolster the roster. Georgia Tech looks for newcomers Demarco Cox (Ole Miss), Charles Mitchell (Maryland) and Robert Sampson (East Carolina) to team with a solid backcourt.

The Yellow Jackets suffered through an injury-marred campaign in 2013-14 but bring back a talented trio of guards in Marcus Georges-Hunt (11.7 points), Corey Heyward and Chris Bolden. The transfers will be counted on to offset the loss of forward Robert Carter Jr., who transferred to Maryland. Georgia returns the core of its offense in guards Charles Mann (13.9 points) and Kenny Gaines (13 points), and with forwards Nemanja Djurisic and Marcus Thornton have four players who averaged 43.6 points and 16.8 rebounds a season ago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN South, ESPN3

ABOUT GEORGIA (2013-14: 20-14): Gaines averaged 14.8 points in SEC play and shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range for the season, but missed time in preseason with mononucleosis and may not be available for the opener. Mann led the Bulldogs in scoring, assists and steals, and earned All-SEC second-team preseason honors. Georgia’s early-season schedule includes the Preseason NIT, during which the Bulldogs will play No. 13 Gonzaga on Nov. 26.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2013-14: 16-17): Georges-Hunt reached double figures in scoring 21 times and showed the ability to take over games late. Heyward and Bolden gained valuable experience in the backcourt as head coach Brian Gregory’s roster was reduced to eight scholarship players on several occasions due to injuries. Mitchell and Cox have been ruled eligible after playing elsewhere last season: Mitchell started the final 10 games and reached double digits in rebounding seven times, while Cox shot 54.3 percent from the field and posted a 15-point, 13-rebound effort against the Yellow Jackets in the Barclays Center Classic.

TIP-INS

1. Sampson averaged 9.2 rebounds (36th nationally) in 2012-13 for East Carolina, shooting 49 percent from the field.

2. Georgia head coach Mark Fox dismissed forward Brandon Morris – who started 25 games and averaged 8.6 points last season – from the team in July.

3. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 104-86; the two teams first played in 1905-06.

PREDICTION: Georgia 64, Georgia Tech 62