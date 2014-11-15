(Updated: CORRECTS Mitchell’s rebounds and ADDS Cox’s in graph 2 ADJUST times on multiple occasions in graphs 4 and 5 CORRECTS Georgia’s 3-point attempts in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Georgia Tech 80, Georgia 73: Quinton Stephens hit six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 22 points as the host Yellow Jackets beat their in-state rival for the fourth consecutive time.

Charles Mitchell – a transfer from Maryland – poured in a career-high 20 points with nine rebounds in his debut for Georgia Tech (1-0). Stephens finished 7-for-11 from the field, Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 11 points and Demarco Cox added 10 points and eight boards.

Nemanja Djurisic scored 18 points to lead Georgia (0-1), which trailed by as many as 16 points late in the first half before pulling within 74-71 inside the final minute. Marcus Thornton finished with 12 points while Kenny Gaines added 11 off the bench.

Thornton’s basket with 14:39 to play brought the Bulldogs within 50-46, but Mitchell converted a layup and dunk on consecutive possessions while Stephens’ 3-pointer with 9:17 left gave the Yellow Jackets a 64-55 lead. Kenny Gaines’ 3-pointer and J.J. Frazier’s layup pulled Georgia within 74-71 with 34 seconds to play, but Travis Jorgenson hit two free throws eight seconds later and Gaines missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Yante Maten’s layup with 6:52 remaining before halftime brought Georgia within 24-21, but Stephens hit two 3-pointers during a 16-3 surge as Georgia Tech built a 40-24 advantage on Mitchell’s jumper with 2:40 left before intermission. Djurisic’s third 3-pointer of the first half beat the buzzer to bring Georgia within 42-32 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stephens’ previous career-high point total was 13, against North Carolina State on Jan. 26, while Mitchell’s previous-best effort of 19 points came for Maryland against Delaware State on Dec. 29, 2012. … Gaines, who battled mononucleosis for the past three weeks, did not start but finished with 11 points. … Georgia finished 5-for-20 on 3-point attempts.